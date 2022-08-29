The pressure and stress of a hectic squash schedule (ok, more like the aches and niggles) took their toll with several games being postponed for a later date due to injuries and other circumstances.
On the plus side the early night still made for some great squash action with plenty to watch on both courts.
Members can also lock in a couple of dates for October with the Club Championships to be held on Saturday, October 15 which will be great to have back after COVID-19 cancelled last year's event.
The 2nd round of the Roy Frost has also been locked in for October 22 - 23 weekend at Port Macquarie.
A team of 10 players will represent Muswellbrook but supporters are also welcome to come along and enjoy the weekend.
See Chris and Kris for details.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts:
Court 1 saw Curtis Gant Betts hold a slim two rubbers to one lead over the Railway Hotel with two matches remaining and some entertaining matches for the crowd.
Tim "run, hit, repeat" Valantine got the Railway off to a great start but needed all his energy levels to stop Michael "run, hit, rest awhile" Valantine in a thrilling match.
Michael won the first set 9-8 in a marathon game but that was only the appetiser as the next two sets went 10-9, 10-9 to Tim. By this time Michael's legs were drained and with Tim bounding around the court the die was cast with Tim taking the match in a crowd pleasing four sets. Phil "hold the line" Allen had to withstand the onslaught from Alex "big guns" Newton with a tough four set that had the crowd cheering every rally. Phil took the first set, but Alex turned up the notch to destructo mode with a strong forehand attack to take the second set. Phil kept his nerve but there were still plenty of anxious moments as he held on 9-5, 9-5 to take the match in four and get one back for CGB.
Court 2 and Hunter Medical Practice are on fire leading 3 rubbers to nil with two matches to play against a shell-shocked Edward Higgins Parkinson.
Belinda "the heavy cougher" Stephens had to dig deep to come back from 2-1 down against Gary "the heart attack candidate" Woolnough with both players knowing when to run and when to stop and catch their breath in a hearstopping five setter.
The Workers Club match of the round was hard to pick amongst so many tough encounters, but this week goes to Curtis Gant Betts's Ron "never die wondering" Harmer against the Railway's Anthony "go the distance" Thompson in an enthralling four setter. Anthony was on fire taking the first set but was quickly doused out by Ron in the second.
That flame was quickly rekindled and from then on it was rally for rally, point for point, shot for shot action as both players tried to establish some kind of lead but just couldn't break away from their opponent.
At the end of the match, it was Ron who fell over the line 9-8, 10-9 in the next two sets to win an action-packed four setter.
See you on the courts
