Michael won the first set 9-8 in a marathon game but that was only the appetiser as the next two sets went 10-9, 10-9 to Tim. By this time Michael's legs were drained and with Tim bounding around the court the die was cast with Tim taking the match in a crowd pleasing four sets. Phil "hold the line" Allen had to withstand the onslaught from Alex "big guns" Newton with a tough four set that had the crowd cheering every rally. Phil took the first set, but Alex turned up the notch to destructo mode with a strong forehand attack to take the second set. Phil kept his nerve but there were still plenty of anxious moments as he held on 9-5, 9-5 to take the match in four and get one back for CGB.