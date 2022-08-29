Muswellbrook Chronicle
Muswellbrook Squash Club Report: Games postponed as aches and injuries take their toll on squash players

By Adrian Barwick
Updated August 30 2022 - 12:17am, first published August 29 2022 - 2:58am
The pressure and stress of a hectic squash schedule (ok, more like the aches and niggles) took their toll with several games being postponed for a later date due to injuries and other circumstances.

