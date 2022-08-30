In early 2019, the then Upper Hunter MP Michael Johnsen announced Muswellbrook council would receive more than $2.4 million from the state's Regional Growth Environment and Tourism Fund for the project. Designs in the 2018 Muswellbrook Urban Riparian Landcare Master Plan show two areas of "beach" frontage to the Hunter River. However, in 2021 the council approved a recommendation to reduce the scope of the Hunter Beach project. The design endorsed at last week's council meeting includes a driveway off Aberdeen Street, a carpark as well as a gravel overflow car park, two informal paths and an amenities block. Confirmation for the location of the BBQs, picnic tables, water bubbler, bike racks and volleyball nets will form a separate report to council for the September 27 meeting.