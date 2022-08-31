Grants to make sports clubs more female friendly

Muswellbrook sporting clubs and organisations seeking to upgrade their facilities to make them more female friendly will soon be able to ask the government for help on achieving that goal.
The NSW Government has launched a new $25 million Community Female Friendly Sport Facilities and Lighting Upgrade Grants Program that aims to get more women and girls playing sport by transforming community sports facilities into "safer and more inclusive venues for females".
"Women's sport is going from strength to strength across our state and this program will provide safer, more inclusive community sports facilities that our female athletes need and deserve," NSW's Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor, said.
"I am proud to be part of a government that is removing barriers and inspiring more women and young girls to get involved in sport."
Minister for Sport, Alister Henskens, said the state's investment in community infrastructure and facilities will accelerate the number of girls and women playing sport.
"The recent Commonwealth Games highlighted the depth of talent in women's sport. The upcoming FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup will see Sydney host the world's best players in September and inspire the next generation of female athletes," he said.
"By investing in our sport communities to help boost female participation, we will ensure any young girl or woman who wants to lace up a boot, pick up a ball or run around a track, will do so in a supportive environment."
The grants program will open for applications in late 2022. Groups can register their interest in the program at: comms.sport.nsw.gov.au/female-friendly-sport-facilities-and-lighting-upgrades-ryi.
