The fourth set was point for point, handout for handout as both players threw everything into keeping the ball in play but in the end, Luke hung on 10-9 in a match jam packed with twists and turns. Bill "sonic boom" Coveny jumped to a 2-0 lead over Chris "the fog" Agosto before Chris found his line and length to snatch a game back. The comeback was short lived when Bill took the fourth to get EHP two matches up. Adrian "lob master" Barwick pegged one back in another entertaining four set win over Gary "just another six inches" Woolnough.