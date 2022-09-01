Muswellbrook Chronicle
Muswellbrook Squash Club Report: Club championships return after COVID forced cancellations

Updated September 1 2022 - 4:30am, first published 3:43am
What a difference a week makes - Everyone was available for this week's rounds which made for an entertaining evening of squash action and friendly banter as night went on.

