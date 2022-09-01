What a difference a week makes - Everyone was available for this week's rounds which made for an entertaining evening of squash action and friendly banter as night went on.
With a few players on holidays and work commitments over the next few weeks the nights might get shorter again, but everyone has their matches organised or already played upon their return.
And when they return, they can look forward to a jam-packed October with Club Championships back after COVID cancelled the event last year.
Saturday, October 15 is the date to put a circle around on your calendar which gives everyone another six weeks to get pumped for a great day of squash with a free barbecue thrown in to keep the energy levels up.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts ...
Court 1 saw Curtis Gant Betts and Hunter Medical Practice going down to the last match to decide the outcome.
Bruce "pinball wizard" Webber was tilted losing the first game to Belinda "swan lake to swan song" Stephens but fought back to power through the next two sets. The fourth set had both players in the running, but Bruce held on 10-9 in a thrilling match to get one up for CGB. Noman "bring out your dead" Jawaad and Michael "I'm not dead" Valantine wore themselves into the ground in a see sawing match with Noman claiming the win in a marathon fifth set to even the score.
With wins for Mick Lane (HMP) and Linda Barwick (CGB) the outcome hinged on the match between Phil "run hard" Allen and Daryl "die hard" Coveny. With Phil leading 2-0 the match looked over, but Daryl staged a mini comeback taking the third in a hard-fought game but couldn't keep the momentum going losing in a crowd pleasing four set that got Curtis Gant Betts the win points.
Court 2 and Edward Higgins Parkinson hung on to topple the Royal Hotel Muswellbrook by 3 rubbers to 2 in another close encounter. The Workers Club match of the round saw Luke "pegleg" McTaggart from EHP up against Kris "half court" Agosto from the Royal and Luke had all the answers racing away to a 2-0 lead. Then something clicked in Kris's game and her shots down the wall had Luke scrambling but came up short 10-8 in the third.
The fourth set was point for point, handout for handout as both players threw everything into keeping the ball in play but in the end, Luke hung on 10-9 in a match jam packed with twists and turns. Bill "sonic boom" Coveny jumped to a 2-0 lead over Chris "the fog" Agosto before Chris found his line and length to snatch a game back. The comeback was short lived when Bill took the fourth to get EHP two matches up. Adrian "lob master" Barwick pegged one back in another entertaining four set win over Gary "just another six inches" Woolnough.
Railway Hotel had the bye to be fresh and ready for Edward Higgins Parkinson next week.
See you on the courts
