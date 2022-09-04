Muswellbrook Chronicle
AGL and Idemitsu Australia have received $9.45million government funding to progress the Muswellbrook pumped hydro project

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated September 4 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 11:25pm
Muswellbrook pumped hydro project gets $9.5m boost

AGL and Idemitsu Australia have received $9.45 million in state government funding to progress work on a feasibility for study for the proposed Muswellbrook pumped hydro project at Bells Mountain.

