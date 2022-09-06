Mt Pleasant mine expansion approved

The NSW Independent Planning Commission has conditionally approved the Mount Pleasant Optimisation Project near Muswellbrook.
MACH Energy sought approval to extend the life of the existing mine until December 2048 and deepen part of the open cut mining area, allowing for the extraction of approximately 444 million tonnes of run-of-mine coal over the life of the mine.
Advertisement
The Project would also increase the existing approved extraction rates from 10.5 to 21 million tonnes per annum of run-of-mine coal.
READ MORE:
The commission said on Wednesday that it had granted conditional consent for the project.
In its Statement of Reasons for Decision the commission found the application should be approved, subject to strict conditions including:
The Department of Planning and Environment completed its assessment of the application in May and recommended to the Commission that the Project be approved.
A three-member commission panel inspectyed the site and hosted a two-day Public Hearing in July.
The Commission received 689 submissions in support of the Application, 251 objections, 20 comments and 80 emailed submissions.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.