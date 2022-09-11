The Workers Club match of the round went to Adrian (Royal) "my knees hurt" Barwick against Belinda (HMP) "you should be so lucky" Stephens with both players throwing everything into the match. Belinda chased down anything that looked round in the first game to take the first set against a shell-shocked Adrian 9-6. The second set was equally as tough as both players continued to get back shots that the other player thought were winners, but Adrian slowly gained the upper hand to take the second 9-6. Adrian's lob finally started working for him to get him the third set but Belinda fought back matching rally for rally, but the running took its toll allowing Adrian to sneak home in a tough four sets.