What was going to be an early night with holidays, work commitments and injuries turned into a full night with some extra pre-play matches taking advantage of the missing players.
This allowed a full night of squash action and entertainment at the halfway mark of the competition. Players looking to take their game further should check out the NSW Squash website for upcoming tournaments to meet new players and friends in the squash community.
Some examples include the Springwood Open this weekend, the Bathurst Open in October and the Parkes Doubles Tournament and the Country Cup Carnival at Coffs Harbour both in November.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts ...
Court 1 and it's 2 rubbers apiece between Edward Higgins Parkinson and the Railway Hotel with a match in hand to determine the winner.
Alex "all in the wrist" Newton enjoyed the bye last week to come out running against Graeme "if at first you don't succeed" Nebauer taking the first set 9-6. Graeme dusted himself off to get back into the dogfight and after a gruelling number of rallies and handouts hung on 10-9 to level it up. Alex doubled down in the third to race away with the set 9-1 but Graeme wasn't giving up and the fourth set again went point for point with Alex finally getting the 10-9 win in a thrilling match and much needed points for the Railway.
Court 2 and the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel edged out Hunter Medical Practice 3 rubbers to 2 in a hard-fought affair.
The Royal's Julie "the tin is not my friend" Allen kept her nerve to stop HMP newcomer Zali "was that a point?" Woolnough in a very entertaining three sets. This was Zali's first competitive game of squash and although there was plenty of nerves, there was also plenty of spirit and patience as she had to endure the coaching tips, the rules of the game, the scoring system, the eyewear, and the opponent hitting the ball back. (Curse you Julie).
Zali also provided the quote of the night saying at the end of her match "I didn't think there would be this much running".
Josh (Royal) "knock 'em down" Oldham and Daryl (HMP) "stand 'em up" Coveny continued their battle royale in another marathon five setter that had everyone guessing who would win up to the very end. And, like last time it was another see-sawing affair with Josh, then Daryl, then Josh, then Daryl showing spurts of brilliance combined with mishits and mistimed shots to see the match on a knifes edge at two sets apiece. In the end, Josh had the stamina (or dumb luck) to scrape home 9-7 in a tough and exhausting five setter.
The Workers Club match of the round went to Adrian (Royal) "my knees hurt" Barwick against Belinda (HMP) "you should be so lucky" Stephens with both players throwing everything into the match. Belinda chased down anything that looked round in the first game to take the first set against a shell-shocked Adrian 9-6. The second set was equally as tough as both players continued to get back shots that the other player thought were winners, but Adrian slowly gained the upper hand to take the second 9-6. Adrian's lob finally started working for him to get him the third set but Belinda fought back matching rally for rally, but the running took its toll allowing Adrian to sneak home in a tough four sets.
Curtis Gant Betts had the bye to be primed for action next week against the Royal Hotel.
See you on the courts
