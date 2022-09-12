Muswellbrook Chronicle
Muswellbrook's Great Cattle Dog Muster set to return in 2023

By Laurie Sullivan
September 12 2022 - 9:43pm
Muswellbrook's Great Cattle Dog Muster last weekend was a howling success and is set to become an annual event, according to event organiser, Wayne Toms.

Local News

