Muswellbrook's Great Cattle Dog Muster last weekend was a howling success and is set to become an annual event, according to event organiser, Wayne Toms.
After being kennelled in 2020 and again last year due to the COVID pandemic, Toms was a very relieved man when the three-day event went off with barely a hitch, despite a couple of brief showers and overcast skies.
Staged by the Muswellbrook Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the town's spacious showground, the Muster even drew people from Canada, the USA, and South Africa.
They mingled with Cattle Dog and Stumpy Tail dog owners and dog lovers from across Eastern Australia and
throughout the Hunter Valley to see the working dogs in action and other dogs compete in separate events.
The showground had all the vibe of a country show. Live music entertained the crowd throughout the day and kids enjoyed a jumping castle and play area, while tickets to meet TV favourites Bluey and Bingo sold out within days.
"There's no doubt the Muster was an outstanding success," Mr Toms said.
"We had just over 5000 people through the showgrounds gate for Saturday's Community Fun Day.
"We've already set a target of 7000 next year, which we are confident we can hit based on the feedback from the exhibitors and the public.
"All of the 18 vendors - both food and other stallholders - have all indicated they'll be back next year."
Mr Toms and his hard-working 13-person volunteer committee will debrief soon to begin the early planning for 2023.
Local motels were booked out, while many of the visiting dog owners camped at the showground. The event was staged with the support of Dogs NSW and the Working Cattle Dog Association of Australia.
"There are minor things we will tweak, but for us the day went flawlessly," Dogs NSW's Glen Vernon said.
On Friday, the association ran a clinic on how to train dogs to work with cattle or sheep. The following day 24 experienced dogs competed in the ring, each moving five head of cattle around a course.
Association president Belinda Carter described the Muster as 'fantastic'. It was an historic day for Cattle Dogs and Stumpy Tails: It was first time trials had been staged in Australia exclusively for the two breeds.
