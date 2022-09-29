5 Practices to streamline your business's payment processes

You have to protect your business's cash flow, especially when you're preparing for a global expansion. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Reaching the point where you're ready to expand your small business to reach an international market is an exciting step for every entrepreneur. But it also comes with its challenges, one of the most significant being how you'll handle payments coming from other countries in other currencies.

You have to protect your business's cash flow, especially when you're preparing for a global expansion. One could even argue that establishing a way to receive payments from other countries should be among the first steps you take.

This article serves as a quick guide to getting your business ready to expand and accept payments or transfers from other countries.

Four ways to receive international payments

Jumping straight into it, here are four of the most common methods businesses use to accept payments from foreign countries. The likelihood is that your business will find itself implementing one or more of these:

1. Multi-currency business accounts

You may be tempted to start looking at opening individual banking accounts within each country you wish to sell your product or offer your service. While this can indeed work, it means adding more logistics and overhead to your business procedures as you'll need to manage more accounts. There's a much simpler solution.

Multi-currency bank accounts are exactly as they sound. Banking accounts that let you operate in several currencies on that single account. So, you can open a business account online and use that to manage all of your international finances. The other option-if you want international accounts-would be one or more per currency.

2. Online payment gateways

Online payment gateways are basically third-party companies that allow users to send and receive payments globally. PayPal is a prime example and is one of the most used and best known. You're probably already familiar with it. You may have even used it before.

But PayPal isn't your only option. Many other online payment gateways offer the same core service, like Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Stripe, and Skrill.

The main differences between these gateways are the operating costs, additional features, user interface, and the countries they work in. As a business owner, you might find it beneficial to sit down and compare each payment gateway you're considering.

Think about things like how much it'd cost you to use. How would money be transferred from that platform to your business's accounts? Does it integrate with the software you're currently using to host your business's website or digital working environment? Does it work in countries you need it to?

3. Bank transfers

This may sound like the most straightforward solution, and it probably is, but it's still viable and worth discussing. The likelihood that your existing business bank accounts support international transfers is high. Most banks these days support international transfers.

The caveat is that bank transfers are likely to also be the most cost-intensive way your business receives international payments. But there's a workaround.

A bank transfer essentially sends money directly from your bank account to another overseas account. There are third-party companies specialised in providing that same basic service but at significantly lower costs. They're similar to banks, however the primary goal of their services is enabling you to make affordable international transfers. Similar but different to what an online payment gateway does.

4. Cryptocurrency

Namely, Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency is essentially digital currency. You can undoubtedly use Bitcoin as a means of exchanging value. In other words, receiving international payments from overseas customers. However, it's the trickiest method on this list and the one you're least likely to implement.

Setting up a Bitcoin payment option can be tricky. You'd need an online crypto wallet and a way to integrate payment into your website. You'd also have to prepare to convert the cryptocurrency into your local currency. Furthermore, crypto is volatile as it's relatively new to the market. If you don't understand what you're doing, it's possible to end up receiving less of your native currency than anticipated.

Still, transaction costs and fees for cryptocurrency are among the lowest on this list. If you're confident working with digital currency-or willing to hire an expert to set up and maintain your crypto payment options-Bitcoin may allow you to establish your business's payment options in other countries.

Other things to consider

There are several things a business must keep in mind when preparing for an international expansion. The two main things to consider, in terms of receiving payments, are security and which payment options are preferred by your target market in each country you conduct business.

Security should always be considered in business. Your business and financial assets must be protected. You might favour one payment option over another based on security features alone. On the other hand, there's little reason to implement a specific payment option if it's unused in your target countries.

For example, it's not uncommon for people to abandon their shopping cart if there's no support for a payment system they already use. You'd need to conduct research to determine which gateway would most likely be used by most shoppers in foreign countries. Sometimes, this might mean accepting higher fees in exchange for landing more sales.

Conclusion

Ensuring your business is ready to receive international payments is one of the first steps to growing your small business across the globe. Research different international payment options, and compare costs, risks, security, currency coverage, and other features.

