The Upper Hunter, Muswellbrook and Singleton are among 62 local government areas across NSW that can now apply for a share of $15 million in grant funding to repair Crown land damaged during the recent floods.
NSW Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said 62 local councils can now apply for a grant under the Crown Land Flood Recovery Funding. The NSW Government will contribute $15 million as part of the recovery program.
"The February and March flooding events were disastrous for many communities. The record rain caused landslides, erosion, roads to collapse and significant damage from overflowing rivers and creeks," Mr Anderson said.
"This $15 million will be used to help clean-up, repair and restore smaller community assets on Crown Land, such as parks, playgrounds, reserves, visitor and cultural sites and Crown roads, bridges, drains and other structures."
Applications are open until 14 October. Councils can find out more via floodrecovery@crownland.nsw.gov.au.
