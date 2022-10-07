Renault Trafic review: The perfect van for business or personal use

Whether you're looking for a cargo van or people carrier, the Renault Trafic will meet your needs. Picture by Johannes Andersson on Unsplash

This article is in partnership with CarExpert.



The Renault Trafic has long been popular for business and personal use. Its modular design makes it the perfect vehicle for both small and large loads, while its fuel efficiency means you won't break the bank at the pump.



Whether you're looking for a cargo van or people carrier, the Renault Trafic will meet your needs. So what are you waiting for? Read our review and see why the Renault Trafic is the perfect van for your next road trip.

What is the Renault Trafic and what are its key features

The Renault Trafic is a popular van available in ten variations. These several variations make it one of the most versatile vans on the market. You can choose from two different engine types, four different lengths, and four different heights. Whether you're looking for a small cargo van or a large people carrier, Trafic has you covered.

It is also classified as a van and manufactured in France, where it gets its name. The Renault Trafic was first manufactured in 1980 and has undergone several facelifts since then. The engine sizes range from 1.6L to 2.0L, with four cylinders ranging from twin-turbocharged to turbocharged.

The Trafic is a popular choice because of its spacious interior and its fuel efficiency. It's also known for being comfortable to drive, even when fully loaded.

What are the key features of the Renault Trafic?

Maybe you're wondering what sets the Renault Trafic apart from other vans on the market. Here are some of its key features:

Spacious and comfortable interior: The Renault Trafic has a spacious and comfortable interior, making it perfect for longer journeys.

Flexible seating and storage options: The Renault Trafic has flexible seating and storage options, so you can easily store all your belongings.

Excellent fuel economy: The Renault Trafic has excellent fuel economy, meaning you'll save money on fuel costs.

Powerful engine: The Renault Trafic has a powerful engine, making it perfect for carrying heavy loads.

What kind of fuel does the Renault Trafic run on?

The Trafic uses diesel as its fuel type. Diesel is a popular choice for vans because it's more efficient than petrol, meaning you'll save on fuel costs. Moreover, choosing a diesel engine is wise if you frequently transport heavy loads as it can handle the extra weight. You'll also find that diesel engines tend to have more torque, making them better suited for towing.

How much does the Renault Trafic cost?

Many Aussies love the idea of a French car - they're chic, stylish, and just ooze sophistication. But when it comes to price, French cars can be a little bit on the pricey side for some Aussie budgets. The Renault Trafic is a fantastic option if you're looking for a French-made vehicle that won't break the bank. Prices for the Trafic start at $39,590 and range up to $56,090, making it a very affordable option in the mid-sized van market.

What's fuel efficiency like?

No one wants to spend a fortune on fuel, and with the Renault Trafic, you won't have to. This van has great fuel efficiency, ranging from 6.2 to 7.3 litres per 100km. It means that you'll be able to go further for less, which is always a bonus.

What about safety?

ANCAP has not yet rated the Renault Trafic, but it has a range of safety features that will help keep you and your passengers safe on the road. These features include ABS brakes, electronic stability control, and airbags. You can expect a high level of safety from this van.

What's the warranty like?

The Renault Trafic comes with a very generous five-year warranty, which is much longer than what is offered by many other manufacturers. This shows that Renault has faith in the quality of their product and wants to give you peace of mind when you purchase a Trafic.

Where can you buy a Renault Trafic

Now that we've gone over the Renault Trafic's main features, you might be wondering where you can buy one. You can find the Trafic at any Renault dealership around Australia. Alternatively, if you want to buy your Trafic online, many dealerships also offer this option. You just need to make sure that you do your research and find a reputable dealer.

Is the Renault Trafic the right van for you?

The Renault Trafic is a great option if you're looking for an affordable, fuel-efficient, and safe van. It's perfect for both business and personal use, and with a five-year warranty, you can be sure that your Trafic will be on the road for many years to come. If you're looking for a French-made van, the Renault Trafic should be at the top of your list.