A MAN was attempting to pull his truck out of a bog when the chain snapped and struck him in the head on a property near Sandy Hollow.
Emergency services, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, were called to a property at Baerami in the Upper Hunter about 3.30pm Tuesday
When they arrived at the scene they found a 31-year-old man had been hit by a chain and shackle in a farm accident, suffering injuries to his neck and head. He was trying to use a tractor to pull a bogged truck out when the chain snapped.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team treated and stabilised the man at the scene before he was flown to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
