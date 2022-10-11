Rainbow Club makes a splash in Muswellbrook, offering lessons to children with disability

Children with a disability in Muswellbrook can now access one-to-one lessons as part of the Rainbow Club's Swim the Rainbow program, that has been buoyed by a $60,000 grant from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation.
Individualised, one-to-one lessons are set to start up from next month and will be held at Muswellbrook Aquatic Centre.
Northern NSW Development Manager Jarrod Anthony said the partnership with Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation has enabled Rainbow Club to expand its reach to hundreds more children.
"Funding support from Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation will allow the Rainbow Club to operate on a weekly basis during the school term and assists in covering basic costs such as equipment, pool hire and wages," Mr Anthony said.
"The Rainbow Club creates a friendly atmosphere for children with a disability to participate in a social and recreational activity while building their water confidence and safety skills.
"Not only does this make them safer in the water but it gives children and their families a wonderful social experience and connection with the community. It supports self-confidence and a sense of personal achievement, plus all the health benefits of exercise.
"Therapists and support coordinators recommend Rainbow Club because of the personalised nature of the program, along with the club atmosphere and the opportunity to participate in social activities organised by the club."
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation Chair Jennifer Leslie said that the expansion of Rainbow Club into Muswellbrook was much needed with summer fast approaching.
"Swimming skills are critical to water safety and enjoyment," Ms Leslie said.
"We believe all children should have the opportunity to learn to swim and feel confident in the water."
According to myrainbowclub.org.au, the Rainbow Club is a network of social swimming clubs across NSW and QLD for children with a disability.
It comes with NDIS Provider status and offers a "fun and safe community for children with a disability to have personalised swimming lessons catered to their needs".
"We are delighted to support the expansion of Rainbow Club's footprint, opening up the opportunity to little ones in Muswellbrook," Ms Leslie said.
Rainbow Club is currently welcoming expressions of interest for staff, volunteers and of course children for the new Muswellbrook club at myrainbowclub.org.au
