Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

Rainbow Club makes a splash in Muswellbrook, offering lessons to children with disability

Updated October 12 2022 - 1:29am, first published October 11 2022 - 10:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rainbow Club is set to offer one-to-one lessons to children with a disability at Muswellbrook from next month. Picture: supplied

Children with a disability in Muswellbrook can now access one-to-one lessons as part of the Rainbow Club's Swim the Rainbow program, that has been buoyed by a $60,000 grant from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.