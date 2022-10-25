Muswellbrook Chronicle
NSW Government to prohibit open cut mining on the site of the Dartbrook underground coal mine near Aberdeen

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
October 25 2022 - 3:30pm
NSW Racing Minister Kevin Andrews, Arthur Mitchell, Yarraman Park stud and Cameron Collins, president HBTA with leading sire I am Invincible. Picture Louise Nichols.

One of the fears held by leading thoroughbred breeders and farmers in the Upper Hunter was the risk the Dartbrook underground coal mine near Aberdeen would be converted to open cut coal production.

