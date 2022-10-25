Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Commitment pays off for Scone's Yasmin Clydsdale with Australian Jillaroos selection

MM
By Max McKinney
October 25 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yasmin Clydsdale will debut for the Jillaroos at the Women's World Cup, which begins November 1 - a fortnight after the men's tournament. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

YOU would be hard-pressed to find a more committed NRLW player than Yasmin Clydsdale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.