The Albanese government's first budget will see more than $400 million flow into the Hunter electorate to fund key infrastructure projects and core Labor election pledges.
A number of Muswellbrook projects, Singleton's Alroy Oval Precinct and the road between Merriwa and Willow Tree were among the big ticket items covered in the Federal Budget when it was handed down by Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday, October 25.
"This is a great start for the Hunter electorate, and I will continue to fight for our fair share," Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said in response.
In the Budget, the government has committed to spend $10.5 million to upgrade Muswellbrook town centre, $268.8 million for the New England Highway bypass at Muswellbrook, $5.5 million for Muswellbrook Olympic Park and $7000 for the Muswellbrook Preschool Playgroup.
A total of $38.6 million dollars was allocated in the Budget to repair Main Road 358 from Merriwa to Willow Tree. Additionally, Singleton Rugby Club will receive $250,000 for an amenities fitout.
Improving mobile phone and internet coverage across the Hunter will also be tackled through the $2.2 billion allocated to regional connectivity.
"This will give us better internet connectivity, better mobile coverage, better on-farm connectivity and better communications infrastructure," Mr Repacholi said.
Labor also made good on promises to restore ongoing funding to the region's GP Access After Hours service, to the tune of $28.7 million over six years, and will deliver 480,000 fee-free TAFE and community-based vocational education places over four years.
To help veterans with rising cost of living pressures, the government will provide a $1000 increase in the annual rate of the Totally and Permanently Incapacitated Payment from January 1, 2023.
A number of cost of living relief measures are also in the Budget including cheaper child care and medicines, an expanded Paid Parental Leave scheme, more affordable housing, and getting wages moving again.
While cheaper medicines will kick in from January, it will be one of the only short-term reliefs households receive. Other measures are expected to provide relief in the long-term.
In a bid to tackle Australia's acute housing pressures, the Budget included a national agreement including all levels of government, superannuation funds, private investors and the construction industry to deliver one million homes by the end of the decade.
Beyond the new Housing Accord, the government will develop a National Housing and Homelessness Plan to set out other actions and longer-term reforms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.