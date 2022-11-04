Following the September flood event combined with the impacts of flooding this week, Muswellbrook Shire has been declared a state of natural disaster.
This now means assistance is available to those whose homes or businesses were damaged or destroyed by the adverse weather.
The funding includes grants for to repair damaged homes or belongings and concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations affected.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said the natural disaster declaration was an important first step in offering support for local communities under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, which are jointly funded by the NSW Government and Commonwealth Government.
"Assistance is available to vulnerable people whose homes or essential household items have been destroyed or damaged, and for business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct damage," Mr Layzell said.
"Assistance is also available to Muswellbrook Shire Council to restore essential public assets like local roads.
"I am urging any local homeowner, business owner or primary producer that suffered direct damage from the flooding event to investigate what support might be available to them", Mr Layzell said.
Assistance available under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements for Muswellbrook shire may include:
For more information, visit: www.nsw.gov.au/disaster-recovery/natural-disaster-declarations and www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods.
