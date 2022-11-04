Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

Natural disaster declared for Muswellbrook Shire: funds available for those affected by September and October 2022 flooding

Updated November 4 2022 - 5:18pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding in Muswellbrook forced road closures and traffic diversions on November 1, 2022. Picture supplied.

Following the September flood event combined with the impacts of flooding this week, Muswellbrook Shire has been declared a state of natural disaster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.