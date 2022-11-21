A new flashing light sign has been installed outside Muswellbrook High School to drive home the 'slow down around schools' message.
The sign, funded through the NSW Government's NSW School Zone Flashing Lights program, has been installed in Victoria and Bell streets, near the pedestrian crossing.
"The safety of all road users is a top priority for the NSW Government, and since 2011 the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government has ensured every school in NSW has at least one set of flashing lights," Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said.
"School zone flashing lights remind road users to slow down when they approach schools, lighting up when students are out in high numbers.
"Research shows flashing signs have improved driver awareness and helped reduce vehicle speeds in school areas.
"We engaged Ventia to deliver these upgrades, which included replacing the existing signs with new flashing school zone lights at Bell and Victoria streets."
The 40 km/h school zone measure was announced in 2001 and rolled out across all NSW schools.
During the hours of 8am-9.30am and 2.30pm-4pm in a school term, all drivers are required by law to slow down to 40km/h.
The school zone for 2022 will be in force until Tuesday, December 20.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway, said the flashing lights were just one of the measures the NSW Government is rolling out to keep students safe.
"From installing flashing lights at every school in NSW to delivering raised zebra crossings and pedestrian islands, our government is making sure our students are safe on their way to and from school," Mr Farraway said.
"We've invested $18.5 million into delivering 300 additional school crossing supervisors in NSW to support students while crossing the road and the NSW Rural and Regional Bus Seatbelt Program has ensured a safer trip to and from school for more than 200,000 students.
"This program was extended earlier this year to 100 school buses in the Singleton, Cessnock, Maitland and Port Stephens areas, giving parents more comfort knowing their kids are better protected when travelling to school."
