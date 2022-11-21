Muswellbrook Chronicle
NSW Government has upgraded school zone signage outside Muswellbrook High School

November 21 2022 - 3:00pm
The NSW Government has upgraded school zone signage outside Muswellbrook High School, near Victoria and Bell streets.

A new flashing light sign has been installed outside Muswellbrook High School to drive home the 'slow down around schools' message.

