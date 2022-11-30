Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

State government grant provides $219,432 for urgent Muswellbrook Shire pothole repairs

Updated December 1 2022 - 9:26am, first published November 30 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW Government plans to inject $200,000 into Muswellbrook Shire pothole repair works.

Muswellbrook Shire Council is set to soon receive $219,432 for urgent pothole repairs under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.