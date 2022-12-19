It's been a while since Muswellbrook Shire Council held a fireworks display for New Year's Eve. But Mayor Steve Reynolds said they were excited to bring the tradition back to bring in the bells for 2023.
Mayor Reynolds said the New Year's Eve celebration and fireworks is the first of a wide range of exciting new events planned for 2023.
"The community has faced a lot of challenges over the past few years. COVID and drought, followed by the extreme weather and flooding events throughout 2022, have tested everyone's resilience," he said.
"One of the goals of this current council is to strive to improve livability and restore confidence in the Shire. Live community events are a vital factor in achieving this goal - they help to generate community pride, support local business, attract visitors, showcase the natural beauty of the region and provide an opportunity to celebrate together."
New Year's Eve celebration will be held at Muswellbrook Showground on Saturday, December 31, 2022 for an alchol-free family-friendly evening from 5pm. The celebrations are planned to end with a "bang" when the fireworks display starts at 9pm.
The free community event will also include entertainment from Katie Jayne and The Collective, as well as attractions and activities for the kids, including face painting, water slides, magician, jumping castles, fire shows and bubble mermaids.
The "spectacular" 10-minute fireworks display is planned to close the celebration.
Locals are encouraged to take along a picnic rug and nibbles to enjoy the send-off to the year that was 2022.
Council is also warning residents to take care of their pets in the lead up to the fire works, which can cause many animals stress and anxiety. The RSPCA website offers tips and advice on caring for your pets during fireworkds.
In the event a pet does escape, ensuring its registration information is up to date will help residents to be reunited with their pets sooner.
"Council is thankful to have received funding support from the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program, which aims to promote economic and social recovery across regional NSW through free community events and festivals, and has plans to deliver more of these events throughout 2023," Mayor Reynolds said.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.