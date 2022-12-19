Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

Bring in the bells with the free New Year's Eve family event in Muswellbrook

Updated December 20 2022 - 1:34pm, first published December 19 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Muswellbrook Shire Council will host a New Year's Eve fireworks display in Muswellbrook on December 31 at the showground.

It's been a while since Muswellbrook Shire Council held a fireworks display for New Year's Eve. But Mayor Steve Reynolds said they were excited to bring the tradition back to bring in the bells for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.