The sense of excitement for the future was palpable at Muswellbrook High School on Thursday morning when the year 12 class of 2022 rallied around each other to celebrate the final step in their High School Certificate (HSC) journey.
For many, early entry into university or securing apprenticeships ahead of receiving their Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) meant the pressure was a little less intense around exam time.
But it still came as a relief to see all their handwork pay off when the ATAR scores went live on the Universities Admissions Centre website at 9am on Thursday (15th).
"I was pretty over the moon when I saw it," Muswellbrook High School student Will Rankin, 18, said of receiving his ATAR score. "It was a good feeling to see the hard work pay off."
An ATAR is used by universities to select students for admission into courses.
With a score of 98.85, Will's ATAR is one of the highest in the region. He also made the All-round Achievers list for students who's results put them in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) in 10 or more units of courses in their HSC subjects.
While Will credits hard work and commitment for his results, he said their was also a little family rivalry behind his motivation to do well.
"My older sister graduated in 2020 and she did really well, so I guess it was an extra bit of motivation and a proof-of-concept that it is achievable and something I can do if I work hard," Will said.
"So I guess I need to thank her for giving me that little bit of extra motivation ... it felt good to just pip her in the end."
Will has been accepted into the Australian National University Canberra to study a double degree in actuarial studies and mathematical science and hopes to pursue a career as an actuary or working in a field involving maths.
Will said he could not have reached such a high level of achievement without the support of the teachers and staff at Muswellbrook High.
"[The school] has been really accommodating and pretty exceptional with the level of support. It's been really valuable and without them I don't think I could have achieved the ATAR I did, so I'm really grateful for that," Will said.
The results are in for 67,000 HSC students across the state, marking the end of their 13-year schooling careers and the next exciting chapter of their lives.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said young people are finishing the HSC more prepared for life after school than ever before.
The fact that more school leavers than ever before are engaged in employment, education or training is incredible and a sign of bright future ahead for the Class of 2022, Ms Mitchell said.
"My message to all those who received their HSC results is to take all that you have learnt and the resilience and determination you have shown over your final years of school into whatever it is you choose to do next whether that be university, training or work," she said.
A recent post-school destination survey shows that last year, more than 90 per cent of all school leavers were in education, training or employment.
This is up from 86 per cent on the previous year and the highest rate since the survey began in 2014.
This year, HSC results across the board remained consistent with previous years, including for students who were affected by flooding in parts of the state.
A total of 1412 students were recognised on the All-round Achievers list, for results in the highest possible band across 10 units of study, while 780 students were featured on the Top Achievers list for earning one of the top places and a result in the highest band.
Across NSW, 17,473 students received at least one Band Six to be recognised on the Distinguished Achievers list.
The 2022 HSC Merit Lists is available on the NSW Education Standards Authority's website.
