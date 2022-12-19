Muswellbrook Chronicle
A season to savour for Muswellbrook Rams' ladies' tackle team

By Laurie Sullivan
Updated December 19 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 12:00pm
Muswellbrook Rams' ladies' tackle team, (back from left) Ellie Ferries, Lilly McNamara, Lily Thurlow, Morgan Farrell, Kyah Johnston, Jules Kirkpatrick, Taylor Bennett and Evie Jones. (Front from left) Isla Johnston, Nadia Owen, Claudia Parker-Olive, Leah Ollerton, Meg Haylen and Matilda Jones (capt). Absent Mia Carroll, Heidi Hartley and Zahli Woolnough. Photo supplied.

It was the "Field of Dreams" experience every coach lives for: gifted a team dripping with talented players at peak fitness, all keen to make their mark in the sport they love.

