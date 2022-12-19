It was the "Field of Dreams" experience every coach lives for: gifted a team dripping with talented players at peak fitness, all keen to make their mark in the sport they love.
Gary Jones' assignment was to prepare the Muswellbrook Rams' senior women's rugby league team for a stop-gap competition at the end of the regular season in September.
A short and sweet-six rounds designed to just keep the players fit and motivated for the 2023 season.
But, who to approach? Jones decided to take a punt on the undefeated Under 17 girl's side he coached this year.
Asked if they'd like to play open footy against more seasoned older women, the girls jumped at the chance.
Jones also reached out to a sprinkling of Muswellbrook girls from the Newcastle Knight's Tarsha Gale competition team, along with a couple former tag players.
With almost four decades as a coach, Jones didn't need to be told he had a very special group on his hands.
But, how to get the best out of them ...
"I was wary of over-complicating things," he said. "I only had them for one hour, one night a week. Instead of trying to devise fancy plays I concentrated on structural work and ball skills."
Jones was confident his teenagers could handle the rise into the senior ranks. And, they did so in style, amassing 230 points and conceding only four over the six rounds.
"These were special kids with all the skills and talent and desire you need to win a premiership," he said.
"Beside their fitness, most had been playing tackle for a few years, so they had more actual rugby league experience than many of the older women they would be playing against."
The Ram's sternest test came in the grand final against a very physical Merriwa side, which held them to 10-nil at half time before the Ram's fitness and finesse shone through for a 28-0 victory.
Even as his side was carving up the opposition, Jones knew there'd be no second chance of backing up in 2023.
"It was always going to be a one-shot thing," he said.
"Some of the girls have their eyes on NRL careers, while others had jobs or uni courses lined up. Everything just came together beautifully and they made the competition their own."
It was six weeks of sweet success for the Rams stalwart, who's tasted the high and lows as a bush coach.
His players are scattered now, getting on with careers and life. Even getting them together for a presentation has proved impossible.
Jones remains philosophical though.
"I was lucky. It was one of those funny things that sometimes happen in sport," he said.
