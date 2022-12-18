Muswellbrook Chronicle
Muscle Creek works score sustainability award

Updated December 20 2022 - 1:23am, first published December 19 2022 - 9:00am
Many hands make light work as successful partnerships are contributing to the rehabilitation of Muscle Creek. Picture supplied.

Muswellbrook Shire Council's Sustainability Unit walked away with an award for works carried out on Muscle Creek at the recent Local Government NSW Excellence in the Environment Awards.

