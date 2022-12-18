Muscle Creek works score sustainability award

Muswellbrook Shire Council's Sustainability Unit walked away with an award for works carried out on Muscle Creek at the recent Local Government NSW Excellence in the Environment Awards.
Council was the winner of Division A - Natural Environment Protection, Enhancement: On-Ground Works category for the Rehabilitation of Muscle Creek project.
Mayor Steve Reynolds said the rehabilitation works have transformed Muscle Creek from a deteriorated waterway into a thriving environment with improved local habitat.
"About 3,200 native seedlings have been planted and weed cover has been reduced from 70 percent to less than 20 percent. And community workshops and presentations from the Sustainability Unit team along the way have improved community awareness of the ecosystem and the benefits of restoring native habitat," he said.
The project shares its success with the partnerships Council has formed. The Muswellbrook Golf Club, Muswellbrook Girl Guides, Muswellbrook South Public School, Muscle Creek Landcare, Martindale Creek Catchment Landcare, Warrior Disability Services, Polly Farmer Foundation, Muswellbrook Girl Guides, 2 nd Muswellbrook Scout Group, The Hunter Sustainability Landcare TEAM and the Hunter Region Bird Observers Club have all participated in activities such as environmental workshops, tree planting and bird watching.
The Local Government NSW Excellence in the Environment Award were initiated in 1997 to recognise the work that Councils do on behalf of their communities.
Anyone wishing to join in sustainability activities, such as environmental workshops, tree planting and bird watching should contact Council on 6549 3700, email sustainability@muswellbrook.nsw.gov.au or follow Sustainable Futures - Muswellbrook on Facebook.
