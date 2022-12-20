Muswellbrook Chronicle
Captain Kindness, the young Muswellbrook stranger helping grieving pet owners

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
December 20 2022
Captain Kindness' signature calling card is a posy of flowers and a handwritten note which he leaves at his local vet to pass on to a grieving pet owner.

He's become known around Muswellbrook as "Captain Kindness" for the flower posies and handwritten condolences he leaves at the local vets for grieving pet owners.

