Muswellbrook Dad cops six years for sex crimes against son's girlfriend

RECEIVING sexual favours from his son's underaged girlfriend in return for small amounts of cash and cigarettes has put an Upper Hunter man behind bars until at least 2028.
The offender was 55-years-old when he started preying on his son's girlfriend, then aged 14, in 2016.
He asked her to perform fellatio on him in a car parked at a cemetery in Gunnedah, and sexually assaulted her at Merewether Beach and in Islington in return for 'smokes', or sometimes $20, sometimes $50.
When Newcastle District Court Judge Peter McGrath SC read out the charges to him, he confirmed his pleas of guilty, saying: 'Yep'. 'Yep', he admitted to having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in Merewether and in Islington.
'Yep' he admitted to having sex with her at a cemetery in Gunnedah. And 'Yep', he wanted the judge to take into account another sexually-oriented offence on her at the age of 15, at Singleton.
Defence counsel for the offender said, as "unpalatable as it may be", the victim in all counts was a willing and active participant, which made it objectively less serious than other offences of a similar nature.
Defence conceded, however, that the girl was underage, that the age disparity was a significant aggravating factor, and the law was in place to sometimes save children from themselves, who are not in position to make an informed decision about whether or not to engage in sexual activity, as well as to protect them from others who might exploit their vulnerability.
He ought to have known better, the court heard, and there was nothing other than the pleas of guilty relating to any possible contrition or remorse.
The offences were opportunistic, Judge McGrath said, and there was some overlap between the offending against the victim by this offender, and when his son - (then aged 33-35) was in a relationship and offending against the victim.
He was handed an aggregate sentence of six and half years, from the date of his arrest, in September 2021, to March 26, 2028. He will be eligible for release on parole in September, 2025.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.