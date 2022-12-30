What a difference a year makes.
With limited time on the courts due to COVID lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, Muswellbrook Squash Club enjoyed a successful 2022 enjoying a full squash calendar year with few disruptions.
The AGM in March saw a passing of the guard with Michael Valantine taking over as president after Kris Agosto didn't seek re-election after 19 years in the role (11 years consecutively).
Kris remained as treasurer with Tanya Thompson as secretary while Chris Agosto, Adrian Barwick, Bruce Webber, Ron Harmer, and Mick Jones made up the rest of the executive committee.
June also saw the club host Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at the courts on semi final night raising a staggering $289 towards the Cancer Council in a great show of generosity from the members.
Both Autumn and Night Competitions attracted good numbers and saw the members keen to come back and recapture the fun and enjoyment that the squash club has to offer. And they weren't disappointed.
Not even a washed-out week when the Denman Road was closed for flooding could deter the players enjoying being back on the squash courts with all matches still being played.
The Autumn Comp saw Noman Jawaad, Ron Harmer, Belinda Stephens, Daryl Coveny and Graeme Nebaeur take out the Grand Final over Tim Valantine, Adrian Barwick, Kris Agosto, Leo Agostinelli and Tina Burt.
The Spring Comp finished with Curtis Gant Betts (Michael Valantine, Bruce Webber, Ron Harmer, Phil Allen and Linda Barwick) hanging on against Hunter Medical Practice (Noman Jawaad, Belinda Stephens, Mick Lane, Daryl Coveny and Mick Howard) with the Edward Higgens Parkinson, Railway Hotel and the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel taking out the minor placings.
Players in both comps were commended at the presentation nights for their enthusiasm and commitment in keeping the club alive and well.
The annual individual awards saw Graeme Nebauer receive the Brian Adams Most Improved trophy while Linda Barwick took out the Pam Jones / Claire Nelson Jonas Good Sport trophy.
Plenty of other events also returned with the Club Championships being held after missing last year due to Covid.
Sixteen players took part in a fun filled Saturday that saw Noman Jawaad win his fifth Men's A Grade title proudly sponsored by the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel while Belinda Stephens made it her third title in the Ladies A Grade sponsored by Darryl's Equipment Hire who has been supporting the event for over twenty years.
Ron Harmer took out the Men's B Grade while Graeme Nebauer won the B Grade Plate in a great day of squash action.
Also, back on the calendar after a two-year break was the Upper Hunter Championships with players from Scone and Muswellbrook attending in another day of classic squash action.
In the Men's A Grade it was Curtis Strong edging out Nick Havyatt in a thrilling match while the B Grade saw Adrian Barwick taking the title.
John Taylor took out the Men's C Grade with Bill Coveny and Sam Morley taking the A and B Grade Plate events respectively.
For the Ladies, Allyson Connors took the A Grade title over Donna Murdoch with the remaining players all giving a good account of themselves and will be well prepared for next year.
The Roy Frost Tournament also returned to two rounds for the year after being restricted to one event the last two years and teams of ten players from Port Macquarie, Taree, Tamworth, Belmont, Central Coast and Muswellbrook reignited some great rivalries and friendships in two action packed weekends throughout the year.
In the end Port Macquarie took out the 2022 title with Muswellbrook a very creditable third place and are looking forward to hosting the 55th anniversary of the tournament next year in March.
A big thanks to all the players, committee, sponsors, spectators, and community for all your efforts in 2022 and looking forward to an equally successful 2023.
Don't forget the fun starts again with social hits kicking off on Tuesday, January 10 from 6pm and continuing every Tuesday until the start of the Autumn comp on February 14.
Call Adrian on 0400 303 618 for more information or just show up any Tuesday with racquets available for new players. Everyone is welcome.
See you on the courts
