Severe storm warning issued for parts of the Hunter

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted storms to hit areas across the state, including the wider Hunter area, this afternoon and over the next few days.
The weather bureau advises that these storms may lead to heavy rainfall, flash flooding and damaging wind gusts.
The warning was issued at 3.52pm on Tuesday for people in South Coast and parts of Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter, Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains, Northern Tablelands and Illawarra Forecast Districts.
The Bureau said that severe thunderstorms are developing over the Great Dividing Range.
How to prepare:
