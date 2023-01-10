The time has come.
The pork crackling, the turkey stuffing, the brandy sauce are all a thing of the past for the next 50 weeks or so and now you must leave the armchair and find something to do before the next Christmas feast.
Of course, the Muswellbrook Squash Club is the place to go to keep active while enjoying the social atmosphere that the club has to offer.
Tuesday nights throughout January will see everyone welcomed back to the Denman Squash Courts from 6pm for plenty of social games with racquets available for new players.
There'll be plenty of experienced players keen to give the new players a hit and a basic understanding of the game while everyone will be easing themselves back into competition mode which begins Tuesday, February 14.
Entries are being taken now for the Autumn Comp which will run for 15 weeks plus the finals series finishing up in mid-June.
Players are graded and placed into a team based on the gradings to make each team as even as possible.
While matches are played every Tuesday night the draw is flexible to allow pre and post playing for players unable to make the scheduled time if your opponent agrees to your request.
Otherwise, anyone graded below you can substitute on the night to give your team every chance of securing more points to reach the semi-finals at the end of the preliminary matches.
The committee is always available to answer any questions or explain any rules to keep players informed at all times. Of course, to play in the comp one must be a club member.
Membership fees are $25 for adults and $12.50 for juniors.
Following the Autumn Comp will be some more social hits (possibly a mini comp) for all players (members and non-members) leading into the Spring Comp starting Tuesday, July 25 and finishing at the end of November.
Some more social hits after that and before you know it, the pudding and prawns are back on the menu at the end of another jam-packed season of squash and fun.
Being a club member also allows you the to enter the Club Championships and Upper Hunter Championships which are definitely on the calendar after a successful 2022 campaign as well as being available for selection in the Roy Frost team which Muswellbrook will be hosting at Port Macquarie on the March 25-26 weekend.
Teams of ten players from Port Macquarie, Taree, Tamworth, Belmont, Central Coast and Muswellbrook come together twice a year for the Roy Frost challenge which will be celebrating its 55th anniversary.
And of course, for the really keen players, there are a number of junior, senior and master tournaments throughout the year at squash centres all over the state. Check out the Squash NSW website for the full 2023 calendar.
The Muswellbrook Squash Club was formed in 1960 to promote the game of squash as a competitive and social sport in which the whole community of all ages can participate in and that is still the objective of the club today.
Call Adrian Barwick on 0400 303 618 for more information or simply show up any Tuesday night from 6pm and find out how much fun squash can be.
See you on the courts
