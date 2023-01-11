Twenty-two vet golfers enjoyed summer ideal conditions at Denman Golf Club on Tuesday, January 10 for their stableford event.
There was lots of run in the fairways and the greens are playing well following recent sanding and coring.
Graham Huggins did best with 40 points to win from Norm Buckley second, 39, Dave Taylor third, 37 C/B, Graham Schilg fourth, 37 C/B, and Des partridge fifth, 37.
Balls went to Rod Upton, 36, and on 35, vice captain Graham Turvey, Paul Constable, Chris Constable, Terry Mitchell and Brian Dever.
The Bradman's Trophy, kindly donated by Gary Morley, was won by Warren Rankin.
Nearest the Pins: 3rd (second shot) Graham Huggins, 5th Paul Constable, 12th Graham Newton, 14th Graham Schilg
Thank you to Denman golfers for processing the score cards and to Chris Constable from Aberdeen who up-dates our handicaps each Monday.
Best wishes to president-captain Paul Gorman who missed Tuesday's game due to ill health.
It was great to have treasurer Bob Minch playing his role with Pam along too.
FUTURE GAMES
Jan 17 - Scone, 2BBB & Ind. Stfd (book in with Ross Banks)
Jan 24 - Aberdeen, stroke and putting
Jan 31 - Murrurundi, Stfd
Feb 7 - Muswellbrook, Stfd (book in with the pro shop)
New members welcome. Hit-offs by 8.30am
