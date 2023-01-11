Muswellbrook Chronicle
UHVGA Vets' Golf Report: Denman course serves up top conditions for stableford

Updated January 11 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 11:30am
Graham Huggins with UHVGA treasurer Bob Minch after winning the January 10 stableford at Denman Golf Club.

Twenty-two vet golfers enjoyed summer ideal conditions at Denman Golf Club on Tuesday, January 10 for their stableford event.

