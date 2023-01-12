Australia Day 2023: What's on in Muswellbrook, Denman and who is in the running to win awards

Twenty-five of Muswellbrook's most passionate community members and six dedicated organisations have been recognised in the shire's Australia Day Awards.
Muswellbrook Shire Council received a strong amount of nominations in the 2023 awards, which recognises the community's outstanding individuals, groups and businesses, with the winners of each category to be announced on Australia Day.
The official Australia Day proceedings will be held at Denman Recreation Area, in Bell Street, Denman, on Thursday, January 26.
From 8am there will be a free barbecue breakfast followed by an Indigenous smoking ceremony, didgeridoo and a performance by the Waagan Galga Dance Group.
The citizenship ceremony and Australia Day Award winners announced from 9am.
There will be free entry into the Muswellbrook and Denman Aquatic Centres from 12pm-4pm on January 26.
At Muswellbrook Aquatic Centre there will be a DJ, giant inflatable and the Australia Day Mayor's Shield Swim Challenge.
Glen Morris
Uncle Glen is a significant, respected and long serving Elder in the Muswellbrook and has been sharing his cultural knowledge with the community and wider region for decades. He gives cultural talks and holds workshops and training to community members and has worked with Council on several projects, including the Muscle Creek Heritage Project.
Christine Hope
Christine has made a significant contribution to the community as a family day care educator for more than 30 years. She has shown dedication and commitment in enhancing and the wellbeing and welfare of families and supported mentored and provided on the job training to many young people, enabling them to gain qualifications in the industry.
Keith & Noelene Googe
Staunch supporters of the Anglican diocese, Keith and Noelene have also been dedicated volunteers. They are integral members of the Muswellbrook Show Committee, Muswellbrook Race Club, Blue Heelers Rugby League Club and more. Through their turf business they have offered employment opportunities to dozens of local young people engendering responsibility and self-sufficiency.
Chris English
A passionate educator, community member and leader for the arts in Muswellbrook Chris has, in three short years, made an impressive impact. Principal of Richard Gill School he has also developed an early childhood music program, founded a coral ensemble, volunteered for various charities, established the Karoola Park parkrun and joined the Muswellbrook Swimming Club committee.
Debbie Hobson
Debbie is a valued and respected member of the community having volunteered at the PCYC for more than 20 years. More recently she generously volunteers her time at the Muswellbrook South Public School canteen, Blackroo Community Indigenous Corporation and the Wanaruah Local Land Council.
Jeffery Wolfgang
A founding member of the Denman and District Heritage Village, Jeff has been an avid collector of historical items all his life. His vision to put the collection on permanent display will be realised with construction of a purpose-built museum in Denman to house the vast and priceless collection. The village and museum attracts visitors, locals and schools alike.
3 Brothers Recycling - Harley Dever, Zane Dever & Khi Dever
The passionate and committed brothers-in-arms have been collecting and recycling cans for three years and donate more than 20 percent of their takings to local charities including Blackroo Community Indigenous corporation, ADRA food pantry, Muswellbrook Animal Shelter and Red Door Kitchen.
Mikayla Croft
Scone Grammar student Mikayla has been a passionate member of the Upper Hunter Youth Council since 2018. During this time, she has initiated campaigns such has RU OK, Beanies for Brain Cancer and the Kindness Project. Exhibiting a maturity well beyond her years Mikayla is also involved in various sports including pony club and school horse sports and volunteers at the school canteen.
Muswellbrook Cats Senior Men's AFL Team
By demonstrating persistence, determination and teamwork the Cats, under the leadership of captain/coach Matt Dunn, finished the 2022 season as runners-up in the Hunter Central Coast Black Diamond Shield Division. Throughout the year the team held open training sessions inviting community members to join in.
Muswellbrook District Junior Rugby League Football Club U14s
Sportsmanship and fair play bound the U14 team and rendered them great ambassadors for the MDJRLFC and winners of the Division 2, Newcastle and Maitland Region 2022 season. Twelve team members were selected for the Hunter Valley Group 21 U14 development squad, reflecting the commitment of the team, coaches and parents
Matthew Jeans
A dedication to multiple sports, including soccer, little athletics and swimming, saw Matt spending countless hours coaching, mentoring, setting up, judging and fund raising during 2022. He is president, secretary, grants officer and club representative of the Muswellbrook RSL Amateur Swimming Club and a positive role model for the youngsters who come into his sphere.
Anthony McTaggart
Tennis is an important part of Tony's life having been a member of Olympic Park Tennis Club for more than 40 years. He is currently president and a life member and has been actively involved all during this time, be it playing, coaching, chairing meetings, mowing, arranging repairs and as the main point of contact for the club - all on a voluntary basis.
Torie Newman
Designated as the backbone of the Aberdeen Tigers Football Club, Torie has been an integral part of the club's daily operations for more than a decade devoting a large part of her spare time to volunteering, fundraising, marketing, representation, organising trophies and uniforms, applying for grants and sponsorship - and more.
Patrick Ball
Paddy, as he is known, started and has run a bowling league (The Hot Shots) in Muswellbrook three years ago for people with disabilities. Formerly held in Singleton before being closed, the club now has 37 members who meet weekly and enjoy a Christmas party and trophy presentation in June each year.
Muswellbrook South Public School 'Green Team'
For initiating a sustainability program at the school and education on the benefits of waste reduction.
Stephen Thatcher
Founding member and current chairman of Muscle Creek Landcare Group (est. 1995). Long-time chairman of combined Landcare and Hunter Catchment Management Trust and Lake Liddell Recreation Area Trust Board. VP Upper Hunter Country Tourism, member AGL community Dialogue Group, scout leader.
Hunter Sustainability Landcare Team
Combined group comprising of Muscle Creek Landcare, Penguin Community Garden, Pine Ridge Landcare and Youthclan. All contribute to sustainable practices and encourage interaction between community groups.
Muswellbrook Pre-School Outdoor Learning Environment 'Amaroo'
Fostering an appreciation of the natural environment, develop environmental awareness and providing a platform for ongoing environmental learning.
Jade Constable
Wide range of sporting achievements and awards within Muswellbrook Netball association - playing and umpiring. Selected for 2023 Muswellbrook Under 17 representative team.
Caoimhe Bray
Committed and talented all-round sportsperson excelling in cricket. Selected for NSW Under 19 National Championship Cricket and Newcastle Jets Academy.
Porscha Jimmieson
Successful member of Muswellbrook swim club displaying sportsmanship, fair play and respect. Multiple successes at state-wide swim meets in 2022 including competing the Virtus Oceania Asia Games in Brisbane
Riley Rumbel
A member and volunteer at Little Athletics Centre, Muswellbrook Riley recorded numerous achievements in 2022 across a variety of events including two gold, three silver and one bronze medal at the National Primary School Championships in Brisbane.
Imogen Gers
Successful competitor in Level 4 Women's Artistic Gymnastics and volunteer at Muswellbrook PCYC, Imogen exhibits the strength, flexibility and balance required and is known for her always positive attitude.
Ivy Hagan
Ivy has excelled and represented her school, St Josephs, Denman, in a range of sports including touch football, rugby league, tag, rugby union, cross country and swimming with enthusiasm and leadership skills.
Diesel Hagan
With a string of sporting achievements in rugby league, rugby union, swimming, cross country and athletics during 2022, Diesel also demonstrates determination and dedication as a member of Denman Sandy Hollow Junior Rugby League Football Club.
Ruby Butler
Qualifying to compete in the Allstar Cheer and Dance Worlds competition in Florida in May 2023 was a highlight for Ruby but just one of many sporting achievements throughout the year across a variety of sports at local, state and national level.
Kayuga Rural Fire Brigade
Having served the community for 90 years this small, tight knit team of 26 are always ready to respond to emergency calls, both locally and interstate.
Yasmin Jimmieson
Dedicated member of the State Emergency Service and Australian Air Force Cadets Yasmine also volunteers at a number of community organisations and has impacted on both local and regional communities with her selfless contribution, especially in the mental health arena.
