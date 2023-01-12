Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre will kick off its 2023 program with a free community event featuring food, music, family activities and, of course, art.
The 2023 Launch Party will be held at the centre, located on the corner of Bridge and William streets, between 11am and 2pm on Saturday, January 21.
The party will be a celebration of summer, the new year and exciting exhibitions.
On offer during the launch party will be free live portrait by legendary Hunter artist and former Newcastle Herald cartoonist Peter Lewis, an artist-led Play with Clay experience with Erica Love and live music by Chris London.
There will also be a Rotary sausage sizzle, balloon sculpting and face painting with Sparkles the Clown, party bags, family art activities and exhibitions.
The event is open to the entire community, of all ages. And it is all free.
