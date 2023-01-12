Muswellbrook Chronicle
Art, food, music and fun: Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre to host free community 2023 launch party

January 12 2023 - 11:00am
Celebrate the start of a new year at Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre's lunch party on January 21.

Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre will kick off its 2023 program with a free community event featuring food, music, family activities and, of course, art.

