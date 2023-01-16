Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

Free vouchers: Parents have millions of dollars on offer, all you've got to do is apply

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
January 17 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The opportunity for free money is there, but millions of dollars are being left unspent despite the rising cost of living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

I'm a breaking news reporter for Australian Community Media's 100+ newspapers across the country. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.