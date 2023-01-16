The opportunity for free money is there, but millions of dollars are being left unspent despite the rising cost of living.
State and territory governments are handing out money for kids to get active, creative and learn to swim - all you've got to do is apply.
Vouchers on offer across the country differ depending on where you live, and while NSW leads the cash splash way as the state heads towards an election on March 25, only a fraction of parents are using them.
There's $100 Creative Kids vouchers on offer for 1.3 million eligible school children, but government data provided to ACM shows only 30 per cent of vouchers (worth $39.6m) were used last year. This left more than $90.3m unspent.
Many more (83.7 per cent) used the $100 Active Kids voucher, but there was still $21m of the available $130m left unspent.
The Premier's Back to School vouchers worth $150 are on offer this year for 1.3m children are eligible. So far only 45.9 per cent have been redeemed.
Got a creative kid? There's a $100 voucher on offer for each school-enrolled child aged 4.5 to 18 years. Current vouchers were released on January 1, 2023 and must be used by June 30, 2023. Get your voucher here or check out the list of providers.
Grab your $100 voucher to put towards a huge range of sports and activities. Available for school children aged 4.5 to 18 years. Current vouchers were released on January 1, 2023 and must be used by June 30, 2023. Get your voucher here or check out the list of providers.
If your child is aged three to six years and not enrolled in school, apply for a $100 voucher towards the cost of swimming lessons. Voucher must be used by June 30, 2023. Apply here or check out the list of providers.
There's three x $50 vouchers on off here, with a total of $150 for each eligible student from kindergarten to Year 12. Vouchers can be used towards the cost of school uniforms, shoes, bags, technology, textbooks and other eligible expenses. Apply for your vouchers and check out the list of providers.
If your child is keen to play sport or get active, apply for a FairPlay voucher. They're valued up to $150 and available for children aged five to 17 years. Can be used for a wide range of sports from archery to BMX, cricket, dance, tenpin bowling, surfing and more.
Applications for vouchers open on January 25, 2023 and they must be used by May 17, 2023. Apply here and check out the list of providers.
The Sport Voucher Scheme gives kids access to sport, recreation and cultural activities in urban areas of the Northern Territory. Children living in an urban area are eligible to receive two $100 sport vouchers each year. Apply here or check out the list of providers.
Your child can receive two $100 Learn to Swim vouchers each year - one in January and one in July. Apply here.
If your child participates in organised sports, you may be able to get a free mouthguard. Children are eligible for two fitted mouthguards:
KidSport vouchers are available for children aged five to 18 years to participate in community sport by offering them financial assistance of up to $150 per calendar year towards club fees. Apply here.
The Sports Vouchers program provides a discount of up to $100 on sport, dance or learn to swim fees for children living in South Australia in reception to Year 9, each calendar year. Apply here.
Ticket to Play vouchers can be used for sport and active recreation membership and/or registration for eligible children. Your child aged five to 18 years can receive two vouchers worth up to $100. Applications are open until May 31, 2023 and vouchers must be used by June 7, 2023. Apply here.
At time of publication the Victorian state government had no similar programs which are open.
In the past it has offered Get Active Kids vouchers worth up to $200 for use at sporting clubs and activity programs.
A government spokesperson said more than 74,000 vouchers were used during the first five rounds of the program, but was unable to provide an opening date for the next round.
"We're making community sport more accessible and affordable and applications for the next round of our Get Active Kids Voucher Program will open soon," he said.
"Every kid deserves the chance to play the sport they love with their friends and these vouchers mean more kids can do that, maybe for the first time."
I'm a breaking news reporter for Australian Community Media's 100+ newspapers across the country. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
