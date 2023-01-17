Winona Costin and Tim McIntosh combine for wins at Muswellbrook

Jockey Winona Costin scored a treble, including two wins for local trainer Tim McIntosh, on Monday at Muswellbrook's seven-race meeting.
Costin drove five-year-old gelding Zoria's Hero ($4.60) to a three-quarters of a length victory in the opening race, a 1280m maiden handicap, at his sixth start but first for McIntosh, who is the horse's fourth trainer.
"I thought he'd run the trip out but I just wasn't whether he might have been one run short, but he got the job done," McIntosh told Sky Racing.
"He was a little bit slow away but he ended up in a lovely spot throughout."
Costin then made it an early double by the same margin with a rails run for Paul Perry-trained three-year-old filly Florida Sky, which resumed as a $2.70 favourite in the class 1 handicap (1000m).
Costin's most dramatic win came with the McIntosh-trained Stormy Pluck in the benchmark 58-class 2 and above handicap (1280m).
Near last on the home turn, Stormy Pluck ($8.50) was taken wide in search of a run and the six-year-old mare launched late to win in a photo-finish for just her third victory in 28 career starts.
"She's been promising to win one for a while now so I'm just glad she got away with it," McIntosh said.
"She just overraced last start at Tamworth and didn't really run on, so we decided to freshen her up and bring her here on her home track and she got the job done.
"I didn't think she was going to run on for a while, but when she let go, she really let go."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
