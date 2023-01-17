Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Beautifully crafted mural at Merriwa helps plight of threatened woodland birds

January 18 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merriwa joins mural trail for threatened woodland birds

In an effort to raise awareness for the plight of threatened woodland birds, a mural trail is making its way through parts of the Hunter Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.