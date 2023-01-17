The Hunter's road toll last year was less than half that of five years ago, but two deaths in a day this week after separate crashes on the region's roads is a reminder of how quickly tragedy can strike.
A woman aged in her 20s died on Monday morning after a car and truck collided on the Golden Highway at Sandy Hollow, west of Denman in the Upper Hunter.
Meanwhile, a 43-year-old woman died on Monday in John Hunter Hospital, where she was taken after a serious single-vehicle crash on Fishery Point Road at Morisset on Friday evening.
Police are investigating the Golden Highway crash and are preparing a report for the coroner regarding the Morisset incident.
The news came as new Transport for NSW figures showed that 22 people died on roads across nine Hunter local government areas in 2022 - down from 27 the previous year, having plummeted from 48 in 2017.
The Lake Macquarie council area accounted for the most road deaths last year (5) followed by Maitland (4).
Three people died in crashes in each of the Upper Hunter and Muswellbrook local government areas, two lost their lives in Cessnock, Newcastle and Port Stephens and one road fatality occurred in Singleton.
No-one died on the road in the Dungog local government area in 2022.
In the Mid Coast council area - not included in the total above - eight people died. The Mid Coast local government area stretches from Tea Gardens in the south to north of Harrington, a short drive up the highway from Taree.
There is a missing piece from our family. Life is very dull without the person you love around.- Alyssa Hingston, whose partner Nathan Card was one of the 22 people who died on Hunter roads in 2022.
Transport for NSW said 288 people died on the state's roads in 2022 - an increase from 275 in 2021 but a drop from 389 in 2017.
As of Monday, the state's road toll stood at five - down from eight by this time last year. The Hunter accounted for two of those five fatalities.
Transport for NSW deputy secretary of safety, environment and regulation Tara McCarthy said she was pleased that the Hunter's road toll in 2022 was lower than the pre-COVID average of 2017-19, but any life lost was one too many.
"The road toll isn't just a number, they are people," she said.
"This is why we are committed to achieving zero road trauma on our network, but we need everyone's help.
"As we start 2023, I urge everyone to remember that road safety is a shared responsibility - drive to the conditions, stick to the speed limit, make sure you're well rested and never ever drive if you're affected by drugs or alcohol. This could help save your or someone's else life."
Alyssa Hingston knows first-hand what it's like to lose a loved one on the road.
Her partner Nathan Card died when his Holden sedan crashed into a power pole on Macquarie Road at Cardiff on the afternoon of October 8. The 22-year-old left a then-16-month-old son.
"Honestly, I can't even explain the pain," she told the Newcastle Herald last week.
"There is a missing piece from our family. Life is very dull without the person you love around.
"I myself struggle just doing daily tasks and I'm sure many others feel the same. I'm not sure about my feelings still, it's very raw in my mind."
Police are continuing to urge caution among motorists.
Newcastle-Hunter highway patrol Acting Inspector Scott Lewington said it was "vital" for drivers and riders to be vigilant on the road - to stay alert and drive to conditions.
"Many of our roads have sustained damage due to floods and months of rain," he said.
"It's so important to take notice of those changing road and traffic conditions and drive accordingly.
"Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers, together with local police across NSW, will continue to enforce all road-related legislation, including drink and drug driving, distractions, driving tired, and any dangerous driving behaviours which put the safety of road users at risk."
