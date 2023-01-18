Muswellbrook Shire to welcome 16 new Aussies on Australia Day

Sixteen Muswellbrook Shire residents will become its newest citizens during a special citizenship ceremony at Australia Day next week.
Mayor Steve Reynolds said the ceremony at Denman Recreation Area will be one of the key events in Council's Australia Day celebrations.
"Our new citizens will join thousands of other Australians who are celebrating their citizenship. Our new citizens will contribute their skills and cultural diversity to our local community and enrich it through their hard work and participation in public life."
Mayor Reynolds will preside over the event, which will include a smoking ceremony, didgeridoo playing, a special performance by the Waagan Galga Dance Group and music from the Muswellbrook Shire Concert Band prior to the ceremony.
Other events to celebrate Australia Day will include a free barbecue breakfast, presentation of the Australia Day Awards, free entry, from 12 to 4pm, at the Muswellbrook and Denman aquatic centres and the Mayor's Shield swim challenge.
"I encourage everyone to not only enjoy Australia Day festivities, but to take time and reflect on what it means to be an Australian citizen: our shared values, our national history, our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and our commitment to reconciliation.
"Think about how you can become more involved with your local community, to help make it a better place every day," Mayor Reynolds said.
For more information about Australian citizenship (including eligibility criteria and application process) and our shared values, visit: www.citizenship.gov.au
