Muswellbrook speedway death: Don Morris lost his life in a crash at Lake Liddell

Updated January 23 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:32pm
Don Morris has been remembered as "a lovely bloke". Picture: Facebook

THE motorbike riding community is mourning the loss of a 'true gentleman of the sport' after a fatal crash on Friday night.

