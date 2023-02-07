Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

Big school journey ahead for Muswellbrook kindy students

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
Updated February 7 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Muswellbrook Public School kindergarten students started their big school journey last Thursday.

The region welcomed its newest students last week as hundreds on kindies joined primary school classrooms across the Upper Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Wallace

Jess Wallace

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.