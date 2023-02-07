The region welcomed its newest students last week as hundreds on kindies joined primary school classrooms across the Upper Hunter.
Last Thursday at Muswellbrook Public School, teacher and relieving assistant principal, Karla Kelly said a few tears were shed for the first day of school, but they were all from the parents.
As for the kinder students, they were quick to join in with the activities of the day and get themselves familiar with their new life at school.
Mrs Kelly said the journey for kindergarten students into primary school was a big one, but one that is well-supported by teachers and staff.
"They come not being able to identify or spell their name and at the end of the year they're reading and writing, I mean that's just huge."
"Seeing the growth and impact you have on those kids mentally and socially to me, is just one of the biggest rewards of being a teacher because we are preparing our future generations, and they're going to be the world.
"The impact you have, even at the kindergarten level is huge, and I do feel like we support the parents and families, in the first few weeks or months of school just as much as the kids because it is a big transition for everyone."
"Often we are the first face they see when they come here and if we can make that a positive experience you've helped the whole family," Mrs Kelly said.
This year also marked the first year for a new syllabus for Kindergarten to Year 2, which Mrs Kelly said she was excited to implement as she believed it would improve the learning environment for teachers and students.
In 2021 teachers, parents and the broader community were asked to help shape the new English and Maths syllabuses for Kindergarten to Year 2, which started its roll out last year in some schools.
The new syllabuses is now mandatory for the first time this year, as part of an overhaul to the NSW curriculum that places heavier emphasis on literacy and numeracy foundations in early schooling.
There's a greater emphasis on phonics, which is the way of teaching students to sound out letters and letter combinations when learning to read, Mrs Kelly said.
"The new curriculum prioritises the basics and will ensure students develop strong foundations in Maths and English," Mrs Kelly said.
"It has simplified things for teachers, and while we are just jumping in, I can already see that we're getting back to those basics and really honing in on the building blocks of phonics, but also making sure that kids have the foundation skills across the board before they move on."
Mrs Kelly said the school also offered parents support understanding the new syllabus to help at home.
Pictured above is the Muswellbrook Public School Kindergarten class of 2023 (back) Harper Jackson, Chloe Roberts, Sunni Urso, Grace Balks, Jessica Dalessandro, Skyler Du Plessis, Levi Boney, Flynn Loveridge, Oscar Karlson, Maverick Chapman, Ilah Reynolds, Lanelle, Ewan. (Middle) Darcie Constable-Howe, Harlen Matenga-Coyle, Aaliyah Page, James Claydon, Hunter Carberry, Indii Goff, Isobel Forster, Cali Heatherill, Fynn Easey, Lacey Baker, Jessie Francis, Jacob Gilchrist, Sophia Nipperess, Estelle Harrison, Danielle Moller, Evanna McLaughlin, Chelsea Smith, Freya Walker, Sofia Tinker, Lyncon Randall, Freya England. (Front) Declan Eveleigh, Evannah Boney, Cohen Sellen, Henry Wells, Erika Cutrupi, Parker Haywood, Noah McDonald, Amelia Irwin, Selena Nikas, Lyla Crozier, Anja Keevers, Logan Berghofer, Olivia McDonald, Phoenix Musgrave, India Carter, Eddie Partridge.
