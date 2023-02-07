Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

Hunter Valley maintenance shutdown critical for rail network

Updated February 7 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter rail network to shut for three days. File photo.

Major maintenance work will take place throughout the network in the Hunter Valley until Friday, extending from Newcastle to Ulan and Narrabri.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.