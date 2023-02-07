Major maintenance work will take place throughout the network in the Hunter Valley until Friday, extending from Newcastle to Ulan and Narrabri.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) will carry out the shutdown, which started at 6.30am on Tuesday, February 7, until Friday, February 10, 2023.
ARTC Group Executive for the Hunter Valley Wayne Johnson said the shutdown is required to upgrade level crossings and carry out maintenance works to maintain a safe, reliable network.
"During this maintenance shutdown we will be working from Newcastle to Narrabri and as far west as Gulgong.
"The work ranges from important level crossing upgrades and bridge maintenance through to general upkeep so the network continues to operate efficiently," Mr Johnson said.
"The level crossing on Baranbah Street, Baan Baa and Goulburn Street, Sandy Hollow have been targeted for maintenance during this works package," he said. "These works will make the crossings safer and smoother for vehicles, pedestrians and trains.
"During the works temporary traffic controls or detours will be in place which motorists may want to consider when planning their journey.
"For example, Bridge Street (New England Highway) at Muswellbrook will also be closed from 6pm to 6am on Tuesday night.
"While freight services and passenger services will be stopped, we ask motorists to remain vigilant and slow down at level crossings during the shutdown as there will be machinery and other movements on the rail line.
"We want to reassure the community these works will be completed as safely and efficiently as possible."
The work, which started from around 6:30am on Tuesday, February 7, was expected to be completed around 6:30am on Friday, February 10.
"We apologise for any disruption or inconvenience and thank the community for its support and patience while these essential works are taking place."
Alternative bus services will be provided for impacted passenger services, and details and schedules can be found at the Transport NSW website. Information on road closures and alternative routes can be found at livetraffic.com
Up to date information regarding any changes to these works can be found here: Track Work - ARTC and for additional information please can contact ARTC's Enviroline on 1300 550 402.
