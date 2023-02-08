Muswellbrook Chronicle
Singleton and Muswellbrook mayors want a commitment to Resources for Regions coal royalties program

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated February 9 2023 - 6:16pm, first published February 8 2023 - 4:30pm
Millions of dollars' worth of coal pass through Muswellbrook and Singleton each day.

The mayors of Singleton and Muswellbrook have called on candidates in the seat of Upper Hunter to commit to the continuation of the Resources for Regions program.

