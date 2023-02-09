A swimming hole on a pebbly bank in the Hunter River at Muswellbrook will soon be turned into an "inland beach" for locals and visitors.
Muswellbrook Shire Council Chief Engineer Peter Chambers said the area between the Karoola Wetlands and the Hunter River, off Aberdeen Street Muswellbrook was being developed into a dedicated recreational area with "enhanced community connectivity".
The development aims to provide direct access to the Hunter River and improve the natural amenity, viewing areas, enhanced biodiversity, car parking and recreation opportunities across the site including steps, paths and walking trails, Mr Chambers said.
Muswellbrook Shire Council held a community information session in June last year to update locals on plans to transform the spot, which is out of the way and difficult to access, into a social hub with parking facilities, improved amenities, ramps and a stairway down to the water.
Works, which were expected to be completed in April 2023, will include a volleyball court, walking tracks and a picnic area.
Council was also working closely with the Wanaruah Local Aboriginal Land Council to consider the renaming of the site to indigenous language in the near future.
"The connectivity to the Hunter River and restoration of this important riparian environment has been undertaken in close collaboration with the Wanaruah Local Aboriginal Land Council (Wanaruah LALC) to assess, inform and integrate indigenous history and language into this project," Mr Chamber said.
The non-patrolled "Hunter Beach" would be monitored and closed during flood events.
