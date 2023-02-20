Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Historic Oak factory site listed for sale with guide of $10 million

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated February 21 2023 - 11:17am, first published 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A HUNTER Valley icon is back on the market, with the former Oak factory at Muswellbrook listed for sale with a price guide of $10 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.