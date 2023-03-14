The challenge is to combine scientific and engineering principles to produce solutions to real-world problems.
But, achieving success in Muswellbrook Rotary Club's Yancoal Upper Hunter Science and Engineering Challenge is more about teamwork than academic brilliance.
More than 400 primary and high school from across the Upper Hunter will converge on Muswellbrook Indoor Sports Centre from March 21-23 to tackle projects that are invariably intriguing, often frustrating, but always challenging.
The Science and Engineering Challenge was devised to encourage students to consider a career in science or engineering, and to study the enabling science and maths subjects in senior high school.
"The Challenge is a much STEAM as STEM, with students leveraging both hard and soft skills to solve problems," Rotary club president Rod Scholes said.
"Interestingly, experience tells us that top academic students do no better than their peers. The most important ingredient for success is the ability to work well in a team and an enquiring mind."
Eight school teams compete against each other, with each school bringing between 16 and 32 students. Depending of their ages, the students will tackle projects that combine scientific and engineering principles of varying degrees of difficulty.
"Being hands on makes building a scale model bridge or powering a machine with renewable energy a great way to learn the science and engineering involved," Scholes said. "The students get to see how classroom theory is put into real-world practice."
Around 280 primary schoolers will attend on the first two days, with some 120 high school students coming on the final day. The competition is still open to Upper Hunter schools.
Science teachers from Newcastle University and local schools, and engineers from the challenge's co-sponsors, Yancoal and Newcastle University will guide and supervise the students. They will be assisted by personnel from Bengalla Mining, AGL, and Muswellbrook Shire Council.
The Challenge is a major annual event on Muswellbrook Rotary's calendar. Club members will be on hand to prepare the venue, and are seeking volunteers. Please contact 0428 683 367.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.