Kicking off round four, and court one saw an ambush with a game to play after Edward Higgins Parkinson put the hammer down against the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel to take an impressive 4-0 lead.
Phil "brick wall" Allen could hold his head up scoring the team's only point against Alex "jackhammer" Newton with the match evenly balanced at one apiece before Alex motored home in the third but had to work hard to win the match 9-6 in an entertaining four sets Court two also has a game to play with the Railway Hotel on par with Hunter Medical Practice at 2 rubbers each.
Railway's Ken "call for the stretcher" McCartney was hoping for a quick match after taking the first set 9-1 against HMP's Jono "the longer the better" Williams.
Unfortunately, the rallies went longer, both players breathed heavier and the returns just kept coming with Jono keeping his line and length to take the next three 9-7, 9-6, 9-4 in an exhausting match.
The Workers Club match of the week saw Railway's Julie "eye of the tiger" Allen take on HMP's Yuke "tail of a pussycat" Ponen in a thrilling match that had the crowd glued to their seats from start to finish.
Julie leapt out of the box with some precision drives to take a 1-0 lead but Yuke played some wonderful deep lobs to secure the second set.
This only enraged Julie who found her groove serving some great balls to the sidewall to leave Yuke shellshocked in the third 9-1.
However, this didn't deter Yuke who bounced back 9-4 in the fourth with some of his own fire in the belly setting the match up for a thrilling climax. In the end Julie held her nerve to take the fifth 9-3 in a nail-biting finish.
Curtis Gant Betts had the bye ready for their summons next week against Railway Hotel.
Don't forget the Club's AGM to be held at the courts on March 21.
This is your opportunity to become more involved as part of the committee or to ask any questions with all of the current committee there. (of course people can talk to the committee at any time but most of the members will be there to have their input as well).
Muswellbrook is also looking forward to hosting the 55 th Anniversary of the Roy Frost Tournament on the March 25th - 26th March weekend at Port Macquarie and will be looking for any assistance to help ensure the event runs as smoothly as all the other times Muswellbrook has hosted the event. Contact Kris for more information.
See you on the courts.
N THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.