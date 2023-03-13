Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

Muswellbrook Squash Club: big plays and great balls in round four of the comp

By Adrian Barwick
Updated March 14 2023 - 5:28pm, first published March 13 2023 - 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken "what just happened" McCartney stunned by Jono "heh heh heh!" Williams return. Photo supplied.

Kicking off round four, and court one saw an ambush with a game to play after Edward Higgins Parkinson put the hammer down against the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel to take an impressive 4-0 lead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.