On court one in round five of the Muswellbrook Squash Club Autumn Competition, Curtis Gant Betts held on to defeat Railway Hotel 3 rubbers to 2 with CGB's Michael "CCC (cool, calm and collected)" Valantine overcoming Railway's Adrian "CCC (confused, clumsy and careless)" Barwick in a tough three sets.
Adrian was on the road to recovery, but couldn't keep the match going, losing 10-8 in the third.
On the flip side CGB's Cameron "hold the line" Charleson had to withstand a fierce attack from Railway's Tanya "more ammo" Thompson to take the first set 10-8 then took control to win in a crowd pleasing three sets.
Court two has two matches remaining with Hunter Medical Practice leading 2-1 against Muswellbrook Royal Hotel after HMP's Luke "defcon 1" McTaggart fired all missiles against Royal's Kris "I canna take much more cap'n" Agosto to win a tough three setter.
The Workers Club match of the week saw Royal's Phil "same time, same place" Allen up against HMP's Graeme "everything, everywhere, all at once" Nebauer as both places seemed to be all over the court with Graeme capturing the first set 9-7.
This set up a titanic second set with both players going point for point but Phil was able to square the match up 10-9 in a thrilling game.
From there Phil just kept winning the vital rally at the vital point in the game to win the next two games 9-7, 9-5 in an entertaining match.
Curtis Gant Betts had the bye ready for their summons next week against Railway Hotel.
All the best to the Muswellbrook team hosting the 55th Anniversary of the Roy Frost Tournament on March 25-26 weekend at Port Macquarie. Teams of 10 players from Tamworth, Taree, Port Macquarie and Belmont will join Muswellbrook for a fabulous weekend of squash action and socialising.
See you on the courts.
