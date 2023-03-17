Muswellbrook Chronicle
Muswellbrook Squash Club: 'Cool, calm and collected' versus 'confused, clumsy and careless'

Updated March 20 2023 - 10:14pm, first published March 17 2023 - 6:00pm
Phil "miss it miss it miss it" Allen waiting to see if Graeme "don't miss, don't miss, don't miss" Nebauer makes contact with the backhand winner. Picture supplied.

On court one in round five of the Muswellbrook Squash Club Autumn Competition, Curtis Gant Betts held on to defeat Railway Hotel 3 rubbers to 2 with CGB's Michael "CCC (cool, calm and collected)" Valantine overcoming Railway's Adrian "CCC (confused, clumsy and careless)" Barwick in a tough three sets.

