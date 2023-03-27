In Round six, court one saw the Railway Hotel leading two rubbers to one over Edward Higgins Parkinson with two matches remaining.
Railway's Mick "sandshoe blowout" Jones faced stiff opposition from EHP's Alex "lift-off" Newton, and at one set all the game was evenly poised.
Mick however, found his groove to keep Alex running, and himself not so much, to win an entertaining four setter. EHP's Bill "creaking bones" Coveny tried the old death-bed ploy against Railway's Adrian "it's only a flesh wound" Barwick and after two gruelling sets both players were ready for the ice bath at one set all.
Bill managed to keep running and reaching to take the next two sets 9-4, 9-7 in a crowd-pleasing match.
Court two saw Curtis Gant Betts hang on to down Hunter Medical Practice three rubbers to two but with two of the matches going to five it could have easily been 4 rubbers to 1 to HMP.
HMP's Yuke "it's all in the mind" Ponen jumped to a stunning two set lead over CGB's Rebekah "it's all in the legs" Weedon as both players chased, hit the ball, and chased some more in thrilling match.
Rebekah stayed the course to storm back into the match serving her way to a two all tiebreaker with the fifth game evenly poised before Rebekah kicked again to take the match 9-4.
If that match wasn't enough the Workers Club match of the week saw HMP's Luke "don't hold back" McTaggart stepping up to face CGB's Belinda "whatever it takes" Stephens.
After what seemed an eternity Belinda took the first set 10-9 over Luke with both players hitting some cracking shots.
The club's AGM saw all positions filled with outgoing president Michael Valantine updating the members how the last 12 months had been challenging as well as rewarding with 2022 having two strong night competitions, a successful club championships and involvement with the Upper Hunter Championship and Roy Frost tournaments.
Adrian Barwick was elected as President and Secretary with Kris Agosto continuing her role as Treasurer.
The 2022 committee of Chris Agosto, Mick Jones and Bruce Webber were joined by new appointees Alex Newton, Luke McTaggart and Andrew Lennox and the club is looking forward to an equally successful 2023.
