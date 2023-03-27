Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

Muswellbrook Squash Club: Gruelling games and 'cracking shots'

Updated March 28 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 8:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick "on your marks" Jones ready to chase down Alex "beep beep reversing" Newton drop shot. Photo supplied.
Mick "on your marks" Jones ready to chase down Alex "beep beep reversing" Newton drop shot. Photo supplied.

In Round six, court one saw the Railway Hotel leading two rubbers to one over Edward Higgins Parkinson with two matches remaining.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.