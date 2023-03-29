Port Macquarie was the place to be last weekend with the 55th Anniversary of the Roy Frost Squash Tournament between Muswellbrook, Taree, Tamworth, Central Coast, Port Macquarie and Belmont.
Round one saw some great squash action with Central Coast leading the way after the dust had settled.
Muswellbrook found the going tough coming last at the end of the weekend, but the team had a great time on and off the court and as hosts put on a wonderful tournament that was enjoyed by all the players and supporters.
The Saturday night dinner and dance saw players embrace the theme night of dressing up as something "R" or "F" for Roy Frost and the players didn't disappoint.
Back to the squash action and for Muswellbrook Adrian Barwick somehow managed to take out the Line 8 division with 110 points thanks to the next three players all knocking each other out to fall short on 106 points while Michael Jones took out second place in the line 10 division.
A big thanks to Kris and Chris Agosto for putting together the tournament ably assisted by a host of Muswellbrook and other Frost team players that saw all the matches finish on time and the players well looked after over the weekend.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts ...
In Round seven, court one saw Curtis Gant and Betts get the verdict they were looking for against the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel with an impressive four rubbers to one victory.
CGB's Cameron "wind me up" Charleson needed all his energy to stop Royal's Kris "run me down" Agosto in an entertaining four sets.
Cameron was well in control taking the first game 9-2 but Kris rallied with some great shots down the line to take the second forcing Cameron to rethink his game plan. Even then Plan B just got him home 9-5, 9-5 in a thrilling game.
Court two has Edward Higgins Parkinson holding a 2-1 lead over Hunter Medical Practice with two matches to play with EHP's Alex "now you see me" Newton in power hitting mode to down HMP's Graeme "now I don't" Nebauer though Graeme never gave up trying going down in three.
The Workers Club match of the week was back on Court 1 with CGB's Daryl "All in" Coveny up against Royal's Phil "double down" Allen in a cracker of a match.
Both players were hitting winners left, right and centre with Daryl taking the first two sets 9-7, 10-9 and was praying to finish the match off quickly in the third.
Phil, however, had other plans narrowly taking the third 9-7 then grew in confidence to take the fourth 9-1 and hoped Daryl would throw in the towel in the last.
Sadly, that was not to be, with Daryl finding an extra leg to hold on 9-3 in a thoroughly entertaining match.
Muswellbrook Railway Hotel had the bye ready to be at full strength against the Royal Hotel next week.
See you on the courts.
