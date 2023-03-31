Muswellbrook third hardest hit town in NSW for severe summer weather, report says

Muswellbrook was the third hardest hit town or suburb in NSW following wild weather over summer, according to new claims data released by NRMA Insurance.
During the past summer NRMA Insurance received 8,299 claims for wild weather damage in NSW, which included 6,086 severe weather home claims (56 per cent of all NSW home claims) and 2,213 severe weather motor claims (4.3 per cent of all NSW motor claims).
Areas most impacted by the wild weather in the Hunter Valley were Muswellbrook ( as third hardest hit town or suburb in NSW), Aberglasslyn (the fourth hardest hit) and Rutherford (the fifth).
The research features in the latest edition of the NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker, which revealed that only 26 per cent who have recently moved or are planning to relocate have researched their new property's vulnerability to wild weather risks.
Concerningly, most Australians (62 per cent) don't even know where to find advice regarding weather risks in their local area. This is despite the ongoing and devastating impacts of severe weather being experienced across the country in recent years.
The Tracker shows that NRMA Insurance received 10,120 claims for wild weather damage to homes and vehicles nationally this summer, the lowest number received over a summer period in the last six years of tracking claims. Despite a relatively mild season compared to previous years, most of the claims received were for damage to homes (7,645) with nearly half (47 per cent) of all home claims across the country caused by severe weather.
NRMA Insurance Executive General Manager Direct Claims Luke Gallagher said with the increasing frequency and severity of wild weather, it was important for all Australians, and particularly those moving to a new area, to know their local weather risks.
"Severe weather risks vary significantly by location, and even within towns and suburbs. Knowing the specific risks you face is vital, whether that's a high risk such as flood, bushfire and cyclone, or even general risks from wind and storm damage to your property. Not understanding this level of risk can have major safety and financial impacts.
"For example, one common misconception is that a 1-in-100-year flood risk means a flood will only happen every hundred years, when in fact, this means there's a one percent chance of a significant flood in any year."
When asked what would help Australians feel the most prepared for wild weather, 44 per cent stated that knowledge about practical preparedness steps would make the biggest difference.
"The actions you take to prepare today can make all the difference if the worst happens. We encourage everyone to familiarise themselves with the advice from their state and territory emergency services. Local council websites and the Bureau of Meteorology are also excellent sources of practical information," continued Mr Gallagher.
The research also found that the gap between those planning to prepare for wild weather and those taking action has never been larger. While 59% of Australians said they would take steps to prepare for wild weather during summerii, only 37 per cent of Australians took any steps to prepare this past season.
The events that occurred throughout summer proved all areas of the nation are susceptible to wild weather. New South Wales was hit hard by powerful storms, including hail, which caused considerable damage in western parts of the state. Parts of South Australia experienced significant flooding along the Murray River, as did The Kimberley region in Western Australia which saw its worst-ever flooding event.
Weather conditions across eastern Australia this season are expected to return closer to the autumn average, as the El Nio Southern Oscillation (ENSO) index returns to neutral then trends towards El Nio for winter. However, wild weather is still expected to have an impact, with possible severe thunderstorms bringing large hail and periods of heavy rain in eastern parts of the country, while drier conditions in the south and west pose an elevated risk of grassfires.
With 40 per cent of Australians saying they don't feel prepared to respond to a wild weather event, NRMA says now is the time to understand the local wild weather risks and take relevant steps to get prepared.
