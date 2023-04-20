Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

Police appeal for information in search for Ewan Harper, 66-year-old missing from Miswellbrook Hospital

Updated April 21 2023 - 9:25am, first published 8:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ewan Harper, 66, has gone missing from Muswellbrook Hospital.
Ewan Harper, 66, has gone missing from Muswellbrook Hospital.

Police are appealing for help to find a man missing from Muswellbrook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.