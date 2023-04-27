Paul Messara-trained tyros tipped to run well again at Muswellbrook

Scone trainer Paul Messara is not as confident as punters but he's sure three-year-olds Kissaki and Heika will run well again at Muswellbrook on Friday.
The pair were part of a winning treble for Messara and jockey Aaron Bullock at the track on April 10 and they return as short-priced favourites with the in-form hoop aboard again.
Heika, a Maurice gelding, won easily over 1450m on debut last time out and steps up to 1750m and benchmark 58 grade on Friday. He was a $2.10 TAB chance on Thursday.
Kissaki, a Street Boss filly, broke her maiden with a five-length win over 1280m at Muswellbrook after two placings to start her career. She tackles the same distance in benchmark 58 level this time and was a $1.45 hope.
Messara believed both were well under the odds facing tougher assignments but he expected them to perform.
"Both horses are well, they've drawn well and have Aaron aboard and I expect them to run well, but they are under the odds," Messara said.
"Heika's up in distance, class and weight. Normally that's not what you are after.
"He's a nice big-striding horse and he'll take some beating but he's up against some seasoned horses.
"Kissaki was beaten by Brett Cavanough's good filly [Once Again My Girl] by a couple, then that filly came out and won again by four in a class one, so the form looks strong around her.
"Heika, the distance won't worry him second up. He'll be up front somewhere, he's a fast beginner and he could lead."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.